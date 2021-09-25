Butte hosts 48th annual Montana History Conference

BUTTE, Mont. - The Montana History Conference is now in its 48th year of existence celebrating the stories and culture of the Treasure State, and the Mining City was the focus this time around.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the Copper King Convention Center in Butte was packed with history buffs and curious minds alike for the conference, which centered around the state's mining history.
The Montana Historical Society alternates every other year between holding the conference in Helena and somewhere else, and Butte was supposed to be the host in 2020 before COVID postponed it.
But program manager Kirby Lambert, was thrilled that the conference finally got around to Butte, and it seems like Butte was thrilled, too.
"We had 300 people registered for the conference, which is really good," Lambert said. "You don't get better than a history conference in Butte, and so people weren't going to miss the chance. It was well worth the wait."
Events for this year's conference included a variety of lectures from historians, field trips to Butte's most popular tourist attractions, and a couple stops at local businesses all around town.
Next year, the Montana History Conference will visit Yellowstone National Park, which will be celebrating its 150th anniversary.