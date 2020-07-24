BUTTE-The past few months have been tough for Special Olympians across Montana with their events and games being canceled due to Covid-19.
On Friday, law enforcement and community members in Butte decided to host a kick off event for the Ride for Respect at the Copper Canyon Harley-Davidson.
The Ride for Respect taking place on Saturday, is a 10 hour, 500 mile loop around Montana to raise money for the Special Olympics.
On Friday, organizers hosted a kick-off event at the Harley shop with food trucks, raffle tickets and sign-up sheets for the ride.
The Butte group, which is comprised of many local police officers say they've raised over $3,000 for the athletes. All the money raised for the Special Olympics goes directly to hotels, gas, meals and more for the athletes when they compete.
Organizer and Butte police officer Steve Honer says it's been tough for the athletes with the games being canceled but he was happy to see the smiles on their faces, Friday afternoon.
"For me it's not just going out on the ride, it's for our Olympians, it means so much to them to see the support of the police officers and the individuals involved," said Honer.
Honer says it's not too late to participate in the ride, you can grab your bike and head down to Sheadhorn Sports in Ennis from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., on Saturday to sign up and get riding.