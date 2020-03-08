BUTTE-In the Mining City on Saturday, students from across Montana gathered at East Middle School in Butte for the state-wide Destination Imagination tournament.
Students from thirteen different schools including Dillon, Bozeman and Missoula competed in a variety of different challenges in the science, technology and arts departments, including a crowd favorite, improvisation.
Destination Imagination is a global volunteer-led non-profit that helps to improve and applaud student’s creativity.
Over 50 volunteers helped make the tournament possible on Saturday and all of the volunteers provided students with encouragement and feedback during their challenges.
Students even spent weeks practicing and preparing for the tournament.
Director of Destination Imagination Montana, Heather Geiger says students benefit greatly later in life from this organization.
“Kids who have participated in the program are more self-confident they have a better way of solving problems, even problems they've never encountered before, and they also have learned a lot about collaboration and team work,” said Geiger.
The team Save Our Solar System from Dillon says they’ve grown greatly over the past four years from the organization. “Well it's a great extracurricular project to be in and you get to learn to use your mind in situations that you wouldn't normally be in like improvisation,” said team member Jacob Harvey.
The top teams, will advance to the international Destination Imagination tournament in Kansas City, Missouri in May. The teams will compete against teams from across the U.S. and other countries for awards and prizes.