BUTTE - A house fire injured two people in Butte on Sunday morning.
Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post the fire was widespread by the time they arrived to the house around 6:47 a.m. on Wilson Avenue.
According to BSBF, two of the residents were first taken to the emergency room and then later flown to the University of Utah Burn Center. A third resident was uninjured.
The degree of the two residents' injuries are unknown, according to BSBF.
BSBF wrote Fire Marshal Brian Doherty says they are still investigating the cause of the house fire.