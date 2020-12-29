BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department (BSBLED) is seeking the public's assistance Tuesday in locating a man reported missing.
In a Facebook post, BSBLED wrote Paul Stanton was last seen Sunday, Dec. 27 in Butte and is classified as a missing person.
Stanton is described as approximately 6-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds. BSBLED wrote the photograph of Stanton they included was taken in 2014.
Anyone who has seen Stanton or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call BSBLED dispatch at 406-497-1120.
