BUTTE, Mont. - Three children were reported as runaways Monday out of Butte-Silver Bow County.
A Facebook post from the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department (BSBLED) described the three children as the following:
- McKenna Jennings - 5-foot- 6, wearing black/tan stripped shirt and black leggings. Brown shoulder length hair.
- Destiny Griffith - 5-foot, 135 pounds, wearing black/red sketchers hoodie and blue/pink leggings. Black hair.
- Alex McManamon - 5-foot-11, 120 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.
They were all last seen at their respective schools Monday, according BSBLED.
Anyone with information on any of the children is as to call BSBLED dispatch at 406-497-1120.
