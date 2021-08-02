Leonard Martinez
BUTTE, Mont. - Butte law enforcement is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing man last seen Thursday, July 29.

According to a Facebook post from the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department, Leonard Martinez is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 130-pounds.

Anyone who knows anything about Martinez's location is asked to call BSBLED dispatch at (406) 497-1120 and reference case report 221CR0017669.

