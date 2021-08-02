Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Idaho and west central Montana, including the following areas, in east central Idaho, Lemhi. In west central Montana, Deer Lodge and Silver Bow. This includes the following Specific Areas... Butte, West Valley near Anaconda, Highway 93 8 miles south of Salmon to Ellis, Highway 93 north of Ellis, Hwy 93 4th of July Creek to Tower Creek and Salmon River Road between North Fork and Shoup. * Through this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may result in flash flooding, including debris flows. * Backcountry roads, and current and former burn scars are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding, and may become impassable or cut off. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&