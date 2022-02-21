The following is a Facebook post from the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department:
BUTTE, Mont. - We are asking the public for any help in locating Anthony Gifford. Anthony is approximately 5’6” weighing 170 lbs. Anthony has an elk tattoo on his left ring finger as well as 6 on his left index finger.
Anthony was last seen late Saturday evening. If you have seen Anthony or know his whereabouts please contact our dispatch at 406-497-1120. Reference case report 22CR0003680.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.