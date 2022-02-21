Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 30 to 40 below zero. Also, watch for blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Butte/Blackfoot Region, West Glacier Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&