Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Gusty north to east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will create blowing snow and localized whiteout conditions. Winds are expected to slowly diminish by evening. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&