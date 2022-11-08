Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect

BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Law enforcement is seeking information on one of several recently reported garage break-ins in Uptown Butte after recovering a baseball cap, reportedly worn by one suspect, at the scene.
A Facebook post from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said they are investigating several reports of garage break-ins in the Uptown Butte area that happened recently.
BSBLED said they recovered a baseball cap they say one suspect wore before the break-in.
The baseball cap is described as being black with a logo with a cardinal on it, identified as belonging to Cardinal Distributing LLC of Belgrade, Montana, BSBLED said in the Facebook post.
BSBLED provided a security camera footage screenshot of who appears to be the suspect wearing the baseball cap recovered at the scene of the break-in.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Sgt. Bryce Foley at 406-497-1164.
