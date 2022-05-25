Phone -- Vault photo
BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Police have received reports of a scam that is occurring in the Butte area.  A caller purporting to be a Butte police officer tells the person on the phone that they did not show up for jury duty and they have a warrant out for their arrest.  The victims are told to pay a fine with Venmo or Apple Pay.  This is a scam.  Butte Police are not making any such calls.  Do not provide information to the caller and hang up.  Scam activity can be reported to the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 406-497-1120. 

