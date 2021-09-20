BUTTE, Mont. - Butte authorities are warning of a scam that involves victims receiving emails of fake Amazon purchases.
The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said in a Facebook post the victims receive an email of phony purchases, then there is a follow-up phone call to help clear confusion with questions and instructions. BSBLED said the suspect then asks the victim for their computer and banking information.
Do not give critical computer or banking information to strangers.
Anyone with suspicions they are being targeted by a scam is asked to call BSBLED immediately for assistance.