BUTTE - The city of Butte is transforming the "M" into a "V" for "victory" every night as of Friday, April 3.
The transformation is a way to bring the people of Butte together in support during the shelter-in-place order, according to Montana Tech.
“As we all shelter-in-place to protect our community and the spread of the coronavirus, the V will be a reminder to believe during this time of uncertainty. We all need to step up and help out, remain positive, and support our local business community, " Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook explained in a release.
The "V" appears at around 8 p.m. every night.