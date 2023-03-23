BUTTE, Mont. - Butte may be known as the Mining City or the richest hill on Earth, but there is something else the people of the city are known for besides their economic history: their sense of community and identity.
During the mining boom in the 1860s and 70s, the city saw a large influx of immigrants, a large percentage of whom were from Ireland and China, said Paddy Dennehy, Butte Historical Society president.
These different groups from all over the world formed neighborhoods and maintained many of their traditions, practices and languages, but still saw themselves as part of the greater city, he said.
“There was an identity that people wanted to keep, just to maintain their identity because there were so many others,” Dennehy said. “So,that’swhere the strength is. We had our own neighborhoods, churches, you know, towns,citiesand things like that. But they sort of all got together and sort of were all Butte, butwe’reall different in our own ways butwe’reall Butte.”
While it has been over 100 years since the mining boom started, and the city’s demographics have shifted over time, the descendants of these groups still maintain their organizations and traditions, especially the Irish.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians, who originally helped more Irish immigrants move to Butte, still meets as a fraternal order, Dennehy said. And of course, the city holds their big St. Patrick’s Day celebration every year.
Dennehy said labor unions also had a huge start in Butte and were major players in the mining industry.
Historically speaking, and nowadays, Butte is about more than just metals and mining, it is about community, identity and traditions.
