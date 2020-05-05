BUTTE, Mont. - A Butte man was arrested after attempting to enter three rooms at a senior living center in Butte Monday evening.
Butte police responded to Big Sky Senior Living about 10:35 p.m. on Monday after a report that a man had entered the building without permission and was trying to enter rooms.
According to Undersheriff George Skuletich, when police arrived at the scene they allegedly located 52-year-old Jeffery Westfall in the room of a resident.
Staff told police Westfall had attempted to enter three rooms in the facility. Police say he asked one resident if she wanted a massage.
Police arrested Westfall and he was charged with attempted felony sexual intercourse without consent, felony burglary and a felony probation violation.
According to police, Westfall is a registered sex offender. The incident is still under investigation.