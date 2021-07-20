Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DEER LODGE...EASTERN GRANITE AND SOUTHWESTERN POWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT... At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Drummond to 19 miles south of Philipsburg. Movement was northeast almost stationary. Pea size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Drummond, Philipsburg, Maxville, Porters Corner, Princeton, New Chicago, Hall and Georgetown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. &&