BUTTE-A Butte man is facing a charge of attempted deliberate homicide after shooting another man in the chest with a crossbow last month.
Butte police say Joshua Michael Ott, 29, was arrested in Missoula on March 5.
Police say on February 28, a 36-year-old Butte man entered a residence in the 1900 block of Silver Bow Boulevard with a woman. That is when Ott allegedly came out of a room and shot the victim in the chest with a crossbow before he fled the scene.
Police say they’re unsure of a motive for the incident.
The victim pulled the arrow out of his chest and was transported by A-1 Ambulance to St. James Healthcare. Police say the victim was released.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says police located the weapon in a trash can in the neighborhood.
After an investigation, police issued a warrant for Ott's arrest. Butte police contacted Missoula police after receiving information that Ott was in Missoula.
Ott was arrested on March 5, after a small pursuit with Missoula police.
Skuletich says Ott was transported back to Butte on Wednesday and is facing a charge of attempted deliberate homicide.
Skuletich adds he believes Ott will appear in court sometime on Thursday.