BUTTE, Mont. - A man is charged with attempted deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary following an incident Wednesday night in Butte, Mont.
A release from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement (BSBLE) said Scott Cook, 55, of Butte, allegedly went to a home, located in the 2500 block of Nettie Street at around 10:30 p.m., and pepper sprayed a woman and a man who were inside.
Cook reportedly forced his way inside the home, assaulted the woman, shot a gun at the man but the shot missed.
Cook took off in a vehicle after he allegedly shot the gun, but Butte Police arrested him minutes later in the 2300 block of Pine Street without further incident.
BSBLE said it is thought Cook used a 9mm handgun, but they have not located it.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Butte Police Department at 406-497-1120.