BUTTE - A Butte man who was arrested in May of 2020 after reportedly shooting at a car while someone was inside.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, in court documents filed by the prosecution, in May of 2020, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Officers responded to a report from a caller who said she saw a man driving a motorcycle with a gun in his hand and heard a “pop, pop.”
A car with a flat tire was found in the area with two spent 9mm shell casings on the ground. Bullet fragments were recovered by officers in the wheel and on the ground.
Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, who said she was sitting in the car when it was shot.
The owner identified 30-year-old Joseph Alfred Edward Lytell Torres as the shooter.
Torres was located at his residence and arrested two days later by law enforcement officers and Montana Probation and Parole officers.
The garage of Torres’ residence was searched and officers found a 9mm pistol under a stack of tires. At the time, Torres was a convicted felon on state supervision according to the release.
Joseph Alfred Edward Lytell Torres pleaded guilty on Oct. 1, 2020, to prohibited person in possession of a firearm and was sentenced Jan. 28 to 38 months in prison and three years of supervised release.