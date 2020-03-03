BUTTE - A 36-year-old Butte man is recovering from his injuries after he was shot in the chest with a crossbow on Friday night.
At about 9 p.m. on Friday, Butte police responded to a residence on Silver Bow Boulevard after receiving a call that a man was shot with a hunting crossbow. By the time police arrived, the victim had pulled the arrow out of his chest, himself.
The male was treated by A-1 Ambulance and transported to St. James Healthcare for his injuries.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says as of Monday afternoon, the male still remained in the hospital.
He adds, at this time drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the incident.
Police are investigating the incident as an assault and were able to locate the weapon used after searching the neighborhood.
Skuletich says they've talked to witnesses at the scene and they have a person of interest they're attempting to talk to.
The incident is still under investigation.