BUTTE, Mont. -- Sara Lightner, the owner of Rocky Mountain Martial Arts in Butte, was stunned last week when she discovered that her vans for transporting students had been vandalized. Now her focus is on getting repairs in order to get students back in the studio.
Rocky Mountain Martial Arts offers after-school taekwondo lessons to a number of local students, as well as transportation from school to the studio.
But since the studio's transport vans were vandalized last Thursday and Friday, Lightner has been worried about repair costs, and especially providing a means of transportation for students.
"It hurts me, it affects me, but it's the kids and parents that are relying on us," Lightner said. "That's who has been hurt with this is the people that depend on us to do what we said we would do."
But outreach from friends, neighbors, students' parents, and other businesses have helped put Lightner's mind at ease. In addition to a friend setting up a GoFundMe page, others have reached out about getting the studio a security system, and even rival businesses like the YMCA have offered to provide transportation if needed.
"There's nothing but positive encouragement," Lightner said. "Through all the negativity that is happening, yes, there's still rotten people, and that's just going to happen no matter where you go. But this has shown me how large our community is and how much support we have, and that we're all here for each other, and we're here for the kids, really."
In the meantime, Lightner says that she should hear back on the severity of the repairs needed later this week.
The end goal for the studio is to fundraise enough money to get adequate repairs on both vans, setting a goal of $5,000 on their GoFundMe page, at which you can make a donation.
