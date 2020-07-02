BUTTE, Mont. - A Butte mother charged with negligent homicide in the death of her 5-month-old daughter pleaded not guilty in district court Thursday, July 2.
According to Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement, Audria Nickerson was arrested in Strong, Maine in December 2019. In September 2019, officers allegedly found Nickerson slumped over the steering wheel of her car, on top of her infant daughter just a few hundred yards from the Butte Police Station. Officers were able to break the window of the car to remove Nickerson and immediately began CPR on the infant.
Both the 5-month-old girl and a young boy who was in the backseat of the car were taken to the hospital. The infant was pronounced dead. The boy was turned over to the Department of Family Services.
Police say the cause of death for the infant was determined to be suffocation.
After months of investigation, Butte-Silver Bow authorities say Nickerson tested positive for meth back in September 2019.
According to court documents, an omnibus hearing has been set for August, 6. at 10 a.m.