Butte mother with terminal cancer hopes to provide sons with unforgettable trip

BUTTE, Mont. - On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Chelsie Garrels of Butte received the news that her stage 4 metastatic breast cancer had spread to her brain and lungs. Doctors gave her 6-12 months to live.
But in that time, Garrels plans to make memories with her sons to last a lifetime.
Garrels was initially diagnosed with cancer in December 2020 and underwent chemotherapy for over six months. But now that the cancer has made its way into her brain, Garrels knows her time remaining is limited.
That’s why she wants to spend as much time with her sons, Morgan and Wyatt, as she can, and that includes a trip to the most magical place on Earth: Disney World.
With the help of friend Missy Wilhelm, Garrels has set up a GoFundMe to help send her and her two sons to Disney World, a trip that always been on her bucket list.
In just four days since Garrels' GoFundMe was posted, they’ve fundraised over $13,500, well surpassing the initial goal of $10,000. Garrels is extremely thankful for the community’s support and hopes that a trip to Disney World with Morgan and Wyatt will give them a memory that lasts forever.
“The community has shown so much support in what we’ve gone through,” Garrels said. “It’s just unreal to me.”
This is not Garrels' first battle with health struggles either, as her son Morgan fractured his skull and suffered brain damage in a playground accident back in January 2020. Morgan now has a plate covering the right side of his brain and is blind in one eye. But with his family’s help, he’s persevered. As Garrels puts it, this family fights together.
“We don’t fight alone,” Garrels said. “You can’t fight these battles alone. You need the support. You need to reach out. You need the community. And, for me, I couldn’t fight if it wasn’t for these little boys.”
Garrels stated that, following another week of treatment, she and her sons will finally head to Disney World in mid-September.
If you’d like to join Garrels’ cause, you can still donate on her GoFundMe page, which can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/help-chelsie-and-her-boys-get-to-disneyworld.