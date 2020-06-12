BUTTE-Friday was the day movie-lovers in Butte had been waiting for, for months. Golden Ticket Cinemas is officially open for business.
The new movie theater is located in the Butte Plaza Mall. Golden Ticket Cinemas opened their doors for the first time in Butte on Friday morning.
Staff say they had a steady stream of movie-goers throughout the morning with dozens of people expected for the late shows, Friday night.
General Manager for the Butte theater Michael Amos says they've received positive feedback from guests enjoying the new carpets and the freshly painted walls.
All employees at the theater must wear masks and gloves while on the job, says Amos. He adds hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the building and rows of seats have been tapped off to spread out guests.
Masks are also available for guests but not required.
Amos says they're playing some old favorites and new movies including Jurassic Park, Dolittle and Trolls World Tour. He adds they're excited to finally be open and serving the Butte community.
"We've taken all the safety measurements to keep everybody safe and to keep our employees safe as well and this is a great time to come out check out some movies, check out the theater and see the upgrades we got going on," said Amos.
He adds there's plenty of more upgrades coming in the upcoming months including reclining seats, better sound systems and an upgraded lobby with televisions and a lounge area.
Tickets for the rest of the month are just $5 and can be purchased online along with refreshments to cut down on lines in the lobby.