Butte named one of the best places to find a high-paying sales job

BUTTE, Mont. – A recent survey with data collected from over 50,000 employers across North American found Butte as one of the cities with the highest percentage of high-paying sales jobs available.

Ladders, Inc. is an online job search service that collects employment data weekly.

Chief Executive Officer Marc Cenedella said via press release, “The economy is revving up and our Ladders data shows sales professionals are in high demand right now. Many jobseekers will be surprised to see they don’t necessarily have to commit to a big city to reach their income goals. The list includes many small and mid-sized markets.”

The chart below includes Ladders, Inc. data on the cities with the highest percentage of their total six-figure jobs available in sales.

City Percentage of the city’s total high paying jobs available in sales Odessa-Midland, TX 24.53% Corpus Christi, TX 19.21% Tallahassee, FL 18.02% Jackson, MS 16.28% London, ON 15.72% Little Rock, AK 15.72% Butte, MT 15.44% Charleston, WV 15.32% New Orleans, LA 14.52% Birmingham, AL 14.51%

Data Courtesy: Ladders, Inc.

Among the 50,000 companies Ladders surveyed, the data found about 150 six figure jobs currently available in Butte.

High paying jobs available by percentage:

Accounting & Finance-11.41%

Engineering & Construction-3.3%

Healthcare-11.41%

HR-2.68%

Marketing-10.07%

Operations-5.37%

Project & Program management-5.37%

Science & Education-.67%

Technology-34.23%

The biggest percentage for The Mining City is technology and one of the top-rated STEM schools in the country, Montana Tech, as well as some of the big employers in the area could be a reason.

“A lot of it does stem from you know Montana Tech, NorthWestern Energy, our hospital and then the one that wasn’t on the list is Montana Resources, the mine here in town,” Joseph Willauer, executive director of Butte Local Development Corporation said. “I can’t speak to actual available jobs from those companies, but they are our largest employers and paying some of the best wages in our community.”

According to Montana Tech’s website the median starting salary for 2019 graduates in the School of Mines and Engineering was $65,000.