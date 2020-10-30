BUTTE - The Mining City received the honor of best S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and math) city in Montana in a nationwide study by Insurify.
The study was based on education programs, collegiate-level opportunities as well as careers held by citizens of communities throughout the country. Each state had a 2020 winner of the award.
“In a year such as this one when advancements in science, technology, and medicine are paramount to our health and security, we are honored to show our support for these exemplary communities,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify.
The honor is partially due to the presence of Montana Tech University, an increased focus on S.T.E.M. learning in schools and job opportunities within the city.
“This award goes to one city in every state whose residents and institutions are at the forefront of innovation and education in STEM," said Zacharia.