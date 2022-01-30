Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusts to 50 mph. Low visibility in blowing snow. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&