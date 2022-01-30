KANSAS CITY, MO- Butte native Colt Anderson will make the trip to the Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Anderson is in his second season with the Bengals, beginning with Cincinnati in 2020. Anderson is a special teams coach for the team.
Anderson played collegiately at the University of Montana, and is a Butte native.
He owns a company called "UPTOP clothing ,"based in Butte that makes well know on T-shirts and flags that say “Montana Til I Die.”
Out of Butte: Colt Anderson the assistant special teams coach for the Cincinnati Bengals is heading to the Super Bowl. #SuperBowl #WHODEY pic.twitter.com/hglNkWlHq5— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) January 30, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.