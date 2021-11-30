BUTTE, Mont. - Pending final review and approval, lots of changes could be coming to Uptown Butte in the future thanks to the City's master plan.
The county has been working for months on a master plan with hopes of transforming Uptown Butte into a more vibrant and welcoming community.
Key parts of the plan including redesigning streets to be more pedestrian-friendly, turning under-utilized space into public parks and plazas, bringing better lighting to the streets of uptown, and establishing a Business Improvement District.
The community has been heavily involved with the planning process, with public meetings being held nearly monthly as far back as February.
And with funding and feedback mostly squared away, the plan is in its final stages. It could be seeing its last tweaks and even submission for approval sometime this month.
If you want a more in-depth look at the master plan, you can view photos, layouts and the draft of the plan itself at uptownbuttemasterplan.com.