BUTTE - With Election Day only one week away, mail-in voting remains subject to discussion nationwide. Locally, Butte-Silver Bow officials recommend dropping off ballots instead of mailing them, to ensure votes are collected and counted in a timely fashion.
WHEN: Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Butte Courthouse / Butte Plaza Mall
The recommendation is due to an overwhelming number of ballots, the speed of deliveries and the proximity of Election Day, according to Butte-Silver Bow Clerk and Recorder Sally Hollis.
"Get your ballots in now. Do not mail, it's too late to mail," Hollis says. "Because I'm not sure I will get it in time...the faster we get them in, the faster we can process..."
Election Commission staff are stationed in the courthouse lobby to collect ballots. Those wishing to vote in person can also do so at the courthouse.
The Butte Plaza Mall also has a mobile voting unit. Both locations are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect ballots as well as help with ballot issues.
"Make sure you sign that envelope before you even think about putting it in," Hollis says. "Sign that envelope on the back, right by the sticker with your name on it."
To check the status of a ballot already cast, visit the My Voters Page.