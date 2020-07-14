BUTTE-In the Mining City on Wednesday night, there will be a special meeting of the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health at 5 p.m., to discuss implementing a rule and health officer's order requiring the use of face coverings.
The order would apply to anyone 12-years-old and older in Butte-Silver Bow County.
Masks would be required in all public indoor settings to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in Butte.
For example, according to the county, masks would be required at restaurants, bars, gyms, retails shops and more. The order would also apply to building lobbies, elevators and ride-sharing vehicles.
Public comments on the proposal can be sent via email to mandatorymasks@bsb.mt.gov.
The public is not allowed to attend the meeting in-person but it will be live streamed on the county's website, starting at 5 p.m..