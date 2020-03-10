BUTTE - We are now a week away from St. Patrick's Day, and cities across the world are starting to postpone or cancel their annual celebrations due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Dublin, Cork and Boston are just a few major cities canceling their annual parades. As of Tuesday, Butte's parade is still on for St. Patrick's Day, and people in the Mining City are gearing up for the celebrations.
St. Patrick's Day is the biggest day of the year in Butte, and with concerns over the coronavirus, a few restaurants and bars are taking precautions to ensure their customers' safety.
Butte is often called the most Irish city in the state. Each St. Patrick's Day, Butte has an influx of roughly 30,000 people for the annual parade, which doubles the cities population.
One of the popular spots for families to go after the parade is Mackenzie River. In the wake of health concerns, the restaurant chain has implemented additional cleaning procedures including whipping down phones, menus and the point of sale system after every use.
Owner Colin Higgins says his employees follow a check list every day. He adds they're expecting a large crowd following the parade and they want all patrons to know their restaurant is clean while they enjoy the city's St. Patrick's Day festivities.
"We are taking those daily measures already but we're just ratcheting it up a few notches and making sure they see us, that extra level of sanitation we want to show people," Higgins said.
Parade organizers say the health department is closely monitoring the virus and they say there is no reason to cancel the parade at this time.
The health department still recommends the public take precautionary measures while at the parade, to stop the spread of germs.
As of Tuesday, there has not been a case of the coronavirus in Montana.
The parade will start at noon on March 17 at the intersection of Arizona and Granite Streets, and organizers recommend people get Uptown early to get a good spot.