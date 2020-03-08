BUTTE-Prom season is just around the corner and for some high school girls buying their dream dress can be costly and that is why one organization in Butte is stepping up to make sure every girl in Butte and surrounding towns can go to prom in style.
Roughly 300 prom dresses were on display in an empty store at the mall on Saturday afternoon and all the dresses ranged in size, style, length and color. With so many dress options, every girl that walked through the door on Saturday afternoon was able to find her dream dress, for free.
Graceful Gowns is the organization behind the dresses and founder Amy Schulte says she started it in the fall to help high school girls go to prom and dances in style regardless of their income.
Schulte says she wants the whole community and surrounding towns to take advantage of the program for prom season.
Schulte says she’s had people from as far away as Billings donate dresses to Graceful Gowns.
She adds with prom just about a month away, this is a great way to help empower young women and make them feel beautiful on their special night.
“I've had nothing but complete gratitude from everybody that walks through the door, we have a huge selection and we've been able to fit almost every single person that has walked through the door and it's just so awesome to see,” said Schulte.
All dresses are returned after prom and made sure they’re in perfect condition, says Schulte.
Graceful Gowns will be at the Butte Plaza Mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday afternoon next to Bath and Body Works.
To donate to Graceful Gowns, Schulte says to contact her on their Facebook Page.