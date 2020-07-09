BUTTE-In the Mining City, The Butte Chamber of Commerce and the health department are challenging people to mask up as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Montana.
The Butte Health Department and the chamber of commerce say they have teamed up to challenge the community to mask up as they head out to stores, restaurants and bars.
The Butte Chamber of Commerce says they're calling on the public to help keep Butte and Montana in Phase 2 of reopening and stay on track for an economic recovery.
Businesses in the Mining City are encouraged to send pictures of employees wearing masks to the chamber of commerce by email to show community support on social media.
Their email is Marketing@buttechamber.org.