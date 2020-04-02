BUTTE-In response to the coronavirus outbreak, organizations in the Mining City are working together to ensure everyone in Butte and the surrounding areas are fed and have a roof over their head.
Action Inc., along with other partner organizations in Butte have been extra busy the past few weeks with the "We Deliver" program. The program provides sack lunches at six locations Monday, Wednesday and Friday to those in need.
In the past fee weeks, the program has been helping to feed roughly 70 people each day.
Action Inc., has also been collaborating with the Belmont Senior Center, the Butte School District and the Butte Rescue Mission to ensure all residents of every age are fed.
Connie Ternes-Daniels, outreach and community development specialist for Action Inc. says their housing service department has been working full time to answer people's questions and concerns during these uncertain times.
Ternes-Daniels says it has taken team work to ensure Butte’s residents are fed and housed during the pandemic.
"In assuring that not only Butte but the surrounding area is taken care of to the best of our ability in identifying resources in how we might best share those resources and again do the very best we can for people," said Ternes-Daniels.
Anyone with questions or concerns about food, housing or anything else is encouraged to call Action Inc. at 406-533-6855.
The We Deliver pick locations Monday, Wednesday and Friday include…
1:00 p.m.—1:15 p.m. —Old Hotel, Off Park Street (City Center Hotel)
1:15 p.m.—1:30 p.m. —Emma Park
1:30 p.m.—1:45 p.m. —Rocker (Town Pump)
1:45 p.m.—2:00 p.m. —Eddy’s Motel, 1205 South Mt. Street
2:00 p.m.—2:30 p.m. —Walmart, behind Dollar Tree on Harrison, behind the Butte Plaza Mall
2:30 p.m.—3:00 p.m. —Behind Motel 6 (Wyoming St. & Copper St.)