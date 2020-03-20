BUTTE-In the Mining City, many small businesses were hit hard with closures on the eve of the busiest day of the year in Butte, St. Patrick's Day.
As Businesses continue to struggle, organizations in Butte are teaming up to try and find them some relief.
Restaurants, bars and other small businesses have lost a lot of revenue in Butte after the county announced all bars, restaurants, casinos and gyms close on Monday to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Restaurants are still able to do takeout and delivery but many businesses report they're losing money each day.
Executive Director of the Butte Local Development Corp. Joe Willauer says small businesses are the backbone of the Butte community.
That is why, the BLDC and Headwaters RC&D have recommended the city government use about $430,000 in an Anaconda-ARCO settlement fund to provide no interest loans to businesses during the shutdown.
He adds many business owners have expressed their concerns on making payroll, keeping employees and keeping the doors of their business open.
Willauer says businesses could receive up to a $10,000 loan, if all goes as planned. The money would be used to help them stay afloat after closures were extended to April 1.
Willauer adds the safety and health of the community is most important but the BLDC and Headwaters are determined to help local businesses. "From the business stand point there's never been anything else like this and we're doing everything we can, along with the local things we're doing with the city we're also providing recommendations to our congressional delegation," said Willauer.
The goal of the emergency fund is to get money in the hands of business owners as quick as possible, says Willauer.
The council of commissioners needs to vote on the emergency loan fund next Wednesday at their meeting and if the funds are approved, small businesses could start applying for the loan on Thursday.