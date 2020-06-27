Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IDAHO, LOWER HELLS CANYON/SALMON RIVER REGION, NORTHERN CLEARWATER MOUNTAINS, OROFINO/GRANGEVILLE REGION AND SOUTHERN CLEARWATER MOUNTAINS. IN MONTANA, BITTERROOT/SAPPHIRE MOUNTAINS, BUTTE/BLACKFOOT REGION, FLATHEAD/MISSION VALLEYS, LOWER CLARK FORK REGION, MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS, POTOMAC/SEELEY LAKE REGION AND WEST GLACIER REGION. * FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN WILL CAUSE SMALL STREAMS TO SWELL. HEAVY RAIN ON MONDAY MAY CAUSE SOME STREAMS AND URBAN AREAS TO FLOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&