BUTTE-In the Mining City, organizations are teaming up to enhance Butte's trail system, all in an effort to get more people outside and taking advantage of Butte's recreational opportunities.
The Butte Parks and Trails Foundation has teamed up with Montana Tech and Butte Parks and Rec. to create a new archway.
Jon Wick from the Butte Parks and Trails Foundation says they received a $20,000 SARTA Grant to help build an archway at the Big Butte Trail System behind Tech.
The new archway will stand 60 feet tall and will be located on the west side of campus behind the Natural Resources Building.
Wick adds they have plans to improve the parking area with 9 new parking spots and add a gravel lot.
Vice Chancellor of Research for Montana Tech Beverly Hartline says the area needs a good clean up to make it more appealing for trail users. She adds the project would not have been possible without the support from Tech, the county and the SARTA Grant.
"This is a very convenient access port to this wonderful trail system that doesn't really exist at this point and it will make this area much more attractive," said Hartline.
Wick says the project will cost roughly $50,000 and they're still accepting donations. "From the perspective of the organization, we're excited this will contribute to the health and well being of not only the student body up at Tech but the citizens that live around here and all the users that use the trails out here," said Wick.
He adds the project is expected to be complete in the fall. For more information on donating or volunteering for the clean up, you can head over to the Butte Parks and Trails Foundation website.