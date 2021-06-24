Butte Pantry creates honor system box for those in need

BUTTE, Mont. – A simple pandemic food delivery service for students in need has turned into a community organization with pantry food boxes being placed around the Butte area for those most in need.
The Butte Pantry was started by Valerie Nielson and Kali Smelich who wanted to help out students who could no longer rely on lunch meals at school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, the service was just touchless deliveries to a few doors around town, but then donations poured in and they hired drivers for a few more doors. Now they have plans to plant a total of four pantry boxes around the Butte community.
People can either take or donate food, both human and pet, as well as other necessities at their brand new pantry box located next to the Fitness Courts in Butte on the southwest side of Paxson Ave.
Currently, the duo is scoping out a location for another pantry box in Uptown and are hoping to build two more for all areas of Butte.
The pantry boxes are a "Take what you need, leave what you can" honor system and are being placed where they can be watched over with the hopes everyone can feel free to use the service in a respectable way.
One of the main reasons for the pantry boxes is the ability for anyone to be anonymous.
"We would get calls from people who were calling in for other people who didn’t want to ask for help and so that’s kind of where the anonymity comes in... they can come take what they need and they don’t have to feel like they’re being a burden," Nielson said.
Smelich said they are looking for non-perishable food items, pet food, baby supplies, toiletries anything that wont spoil or go bad as the pantry is outside this summer.
You can find more information and updates on the Butte Pantry here.