Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 7 INCHES, WITH UP TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE OVER MACDONALD PASS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH REDUCING VISIBILITY DUE TO BLOWING SNOW, ESPECIALLY AROUND MACDONALD PASS AND AVON. INTENSE SNOW BANDS LATE THIS AFTERNOON WILL BRING HEAVY BURSTS OF SNOW WITH VERY LOW VISIBILITY LOCALLY. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. A REFREEZE OF ROADS IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT AS TEMPERATURES DROP. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR DEANNA PRICE, 13 YEAR OLD FEMALE. DEANNA WAS FOUND SAFE. BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT THANKS YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.