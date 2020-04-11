BUTTE-In the Mining City, more people than ever are taking advantage of the great outdoors and all the outdoor activities Butte has to offer, during the governor’s stay-at-home order.
On Thursday, the Highland View Golf Course opened in Butte under special restrictions ordered by the state.
While the golf course is open during the outbreak, only one person is allowed in the club house at a time, one person in a golf cart and tee times have been spaced out every 15 minutes to keep people from getting too close.
Parks and Rec. Director J.P. Gallagher says there is still an abundance to do outside while practicing proper social distance requirements.
He adds all sports courts and playground are closed, however all parks and trails are open to the public.
While using the trails and parks, the public is advised to follow proper social distancing rules.
Gallagher wants to remind the public there are no public restrooms during the shutdown.
Gallagher adds they’re happy to see people taking advantage of Butte’s Parks and his staff is working hard to keep everything clean and sanitized.
“We have abundant space, abundant trails, everybody can get outside and no matter what their ability we have flat trails that are paved, and we have hard hiking trails all around us,” said Gallagher.
Anyone with questions about what is open and available for the public during the coronavirus outbreak is encouraged to call the Butte Parks and Rec. Department directly at 406-497-6565.