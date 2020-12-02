BUTTE- Santa Claus has a special team in Butte to help write letters to kids this holiday season!
The Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department and Candy Kane Communications are on Santa's nice list, as they've stepped up to write personalized letters/poems to children in Butte.
Parents can complete a quick form online by December 13 at 11:59 PM.
Santa is pretty busy this year, but his helpers will make sure he can send one letter per household.
Letter requests must come from Butte-Silver Bow residents.