BUTTE- Santa Claus has a special team in Butte to help write letters to kids this holiday season!

The Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department and Candy Kane Communications are on Santa's nice list, as they've stepped up to write personalized letters/poems to children in Butte. 

Parents can complete a quick form online by December 13 at 11:59 PM. 

Santa is pretty busy this year, but his helpers will make sure he can send one letter per household. 

Letter requests must come from Butte-Silver Bow residents. 

Click here to request your letter from Santa!

