BUTTE - A team of agencies, nonprofits and businesses in Butte are offering help to community members in need.
Butte Aid Mutual Network, which is kicking off Friday, is a partnership consisting of eight organizations designed to help out Butte residents experiencing the effects of the pandemic.
“COVID-19 has affected our community members in a variety of ways. The Butte Mutual Aid Network connects people in need with people who want to help,” Stephanie Sorini, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said in a release. “Butte is good at this. Together, we are stronger.”
The eight organizations working with Butte Mutual Aid are:
- National Center for Appropriate Technology
- the Butte Chamber of Commerce
- Butte-Silver Bow City-County
- Butte Food Co-op Planning Committee
- Butte Local Development Corporation
- Headwaters Resource Development Council
- Safeway
- United Way of Butte and Anaconda