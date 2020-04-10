Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 7 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH REDUCING VISIBILITY DUE TO BLOWING SNOW, ESPECIALLY AROUND MACDONALD PASS AND AVON. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&