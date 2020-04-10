Improvement Plans for Uptown Butte

BUTTE - A team of agencies, nonprofits and businesses in Butte are offering help to community members in need. 

Butte Aid Mutual Network, which is kicking off Friday, is a partnership consisting of eight organizations designed to help out Butte residents experiencing the effects of the pandemic. 

“COVID-19 has affected our community members in a variety of ways. The Butte Mutual Aid Network connects people in need with people who want to help,” Stephanie Sorini, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said in a release. “Butte is good at this. Together, we are stronger.”

The eight organizations working with Butte Mutual Aid are:

  • National Center for Appropriate Technology
  • the Butte Chamber of Commerce
  • Butte-Silver Bow City-County
  • Butte Food Co-op Planning Committee
  • Butte Local Development Corporation
  • Headwaters Resource Development Council
  • Safeway
  • United Way of Butte and Anaconda

