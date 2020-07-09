BUTTE-In Butte, outdoor seating is greatly needed and that is why organizations have come together to make parklets and pedlets a reality around Butte.
A few years back, a pilot project was created to get Butte's first parklet placed Uptown, on a side street behind Headframe Spirits. The pilot project was spearheaded by Butte citizens and created by Highlands College.
Now, after seeing the success of the pilot project, residents, the Department of Transportation, the Butte Planning Board and others have come together to pass an ordinance to allow parklets and pedlets around the city.
A parklet is a platform, sometimes with seating adjacent to a sidewalk while a pedlet acts as a sidewalk.
Karen Byrnes the community development director for Butte-Silver Bow says they came up with a guide to give visuals and guidelines for businesses and individuals that want to add one.
Byrnes adds this will greatly benefit Butte and provide additional out door seating with more space to social distance. "The parklet is activating dead spaces in your landscape and so instead of a car being parked there you're going to see something kind of pretty and people and engagement and just a feel of life," said Byrnes.
The parklets will be taken down each fall to allow for snow removal and then put back up every spring.
Byrnes says the ordinance will go into effect in mid-July and then businesses can apply through the county to add a parklet or pedlet then pay the fee, build it and then enjoy it.