BUTTE-In the Mining City, the Butte Parks and Rec. Department is doing their part to help you and your family safely get out to recreate as we continue through phase one of reopening in Montana.
Parks and Rec. staff were busy on Friday morning sanitizing the playground equipment at Stodden Park. During phase one of reopening, playgrounds like Stodden Park have opened back up to the public, along with tennis, basketball and other sport courts.
Parks and Rec. Director J.P. Gallagher says they will sanitize all 26 playgrounds and 18 public bathrooms in Butte once a day. He adds they plan to work with the county to try and get a plan in the works to be able to sanitize facilities even more.
However, residents are reminded to use proper social distancing at the parks and to bring their own masks and hand sanitizer.
Gallagher says they've seen an increase in residents taking advantage of Butte's outdoor recreation during the pandemic.
"I think if nothing else, it's made people get out and appreciate the things that we do have and how fortunate we are that we have the facilities we do and that we can really get out and socially distance and still stay safe," said Gallagher.
He adds Thompson Park also opened on Friday for the season.
Public pools, like Ridge Waters Water Park can't open until phase two of reopening and the parks and rec. department says they will work with the county and health department on a plan for the water park in the upcoming weeks.