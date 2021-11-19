Butte plays important role in "Brawl of the Wild" history

BUTTE, Mont. -- Missoula and Bozeman may be the competing cities in the Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats football teams, but another city in Montana has played an integral role in the rivalry's history.
The Mining City served as homefield for the Brawl of the Wild from 1926 to 1950, with the Griz winning 17 of the 21 games played in Butte. But the history of the Brawl in Butte goes far beyond the numbers.
For starters, "The Richest Hill on Earth" was home to Clark Park, the largest football stadium in the state of Montana while Butte was still home to over 70,000 people.
One of the famous alum from the Brawl in Butte days was Eso Naranche, a Butte native and Griz star who tragically died during combat in World War II after his playing days. Butte High School's football field, Naranche Stadium, is named after him.
But the Brawl's history in Butte isn't just limited to black and white newspaper clippings. Just ask Metals Sports Bar and Grill owner Ray Ueland.
Metals has been a popular dining spot for the visiting team over the past 15 years, and one that Ueland believes has been a good luck charm.
"We had a 10-year history going--the team that stopped and ate with us went to the opposing team's venue and won," Ueland said. "We still hold on to that."
Ueland and his family, a couple of whom played for each side, were Butte-born and raised. And back in the day, both the Cats and Griz were always looking for Mining City talent.
"In the old days, it was majority Butte people that played for both teams, and for years and years, it was which team had the most Butte kids that won," Ueland said. "That was sort of tradition. When Missoula had the most kids, Missoula win. When the Bobcats had the most Butte kids, the Bobcats won. And so that's part of the trivia and history also."
And of course, there's the famous Trophy Rock out near the continental divide on the Homestake Pass, after which the Brawl's Great Divide Trophy takes its shape.
The good news for superstitious Bobcats fans is that the team ate at Metals for lunch on Friday. So, it's up to the Bobcats to keep the lucky streak going, and it's up to the Griz to reverse the history.