BUTTE-Butte police are asking for the public's help locating a red Subaru after a report of a disturbance on Tuesday night.
Butte police say just after 7 p.m., they received a call from a woman stating that she witnessed another woman and a man involved in a disturbance in the area of Orofino Gulch and Browns Gulch Roads.
The witness believed the woman was forced into a red Subaru hatchback before it took off at a high rate of speed down Browns Gulch Road.
Police searched the area up until the road turned into Jefferson County and alerted Jefferson County police to the incident. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says neither department were able to locate the car.
Sheriff Lester says the woman is believed to have red hair and was wearing a tie-dye shirt while the man had a mullet.
Police say they want to check on the duo's safety and anyone with information is asked to contact police.