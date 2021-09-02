BUTTE, Mont. - Silverbow County Sheriff, Ed Lester says a caller reported a mountain lion sighting on Continental Dr. near Hillcrest School Wednesday night.
Butte police responded to the area but did not locate the animal.
According to Sheriff Lester, school officials, Butte-Silver Bow Animal Control and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks were notified as well.
Officers returned to the area throughout the night and used thermal imaging equipment in an attempt to determine if there was a mountain lion in the area, however, they were unable to find anything.
Officers have also not seen anything in the area since daylight.
At this time, Hillcrest School is open for business as is Skyline Park.
Anyone who sees a mountain lion or other wild animal in the urban area is asked to contact Butte police.