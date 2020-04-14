BUTTE-In the Mining City, as people adhere to the governor's stay-at-home order, Butte police say they had a historic and quiet weekend with no arrests, for the first time in years.
Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says in all his years on the force, he can't recall another weekend when there were no arrests in Butte.
On the average weekend, his officers make around 10 to 15 arrests, but since the stay-at-home order was issued they've seen a significant decrease in calls to service and arrests.
Sheriff Lester says they're trying to deal with some misdemeanor offenses like theft, over the phone to limit exposure for residents and officers. He adds with bars not open, they've seen less disturbances and his officers are able to patrol more.
Sheriff Lester says overall Butte has done a good job following the stay-at-home order. "The big thing is if you can stay home you're going to make us all healthier, our first responders, our medical personnel, people in rest homes and our neighbors, it's a weird time in history in the United States where you can actually save lives by virtually staying home," said Sheriff Lester.
He adds, the decrease in calls and arrests has helped with crowding at the jail. Sheriff Lester says they're trying to limit the amount of exposure inmates have during the virus outbreak as well.
Sheriff Lester want's to remind residents never to hesitate to call their department if you’re in need of assistance at 406-497-1120.