BUTTE, Mont. - Butte police are investigating after dozens of anti-Semitic flyers were left on cars early Tuesday morning.
Police say they received multiple calls of flyers left on vehicles from Elizabeth Warren Avenue down to East Middle School. The flyers reportedly had anti-Semitic messages on them, and police said they were able to confiscate almost 100 of them.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said his office is investigating the incident. Investigators were able to obtain a video of a man leaving the flyers. Skuletich said the video shows the man leaving the flyers on multiple cars while wearing a black backpack around 2 a.m. Tuesday. He added there is no other description of the man at this time.
Police are working to determine the man's motive, but believe it's a random act and not targeted.
"It doesn't appear to be a targeted incident. It appears to be more of some person trying to spread his beliefs randomly. We haven't had any reports of any threats towards the synagogue or anything at this time," Skuletich said.
Anyone with information on the man or the flyers is asked to contact the Butte Police Department at 406-497-1120.