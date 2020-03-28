BUTTE-On Saturday, Governor Steve Bullock's stay-at-home order went into place and in the Mining City, the Butte Police Department is prepared to make sure residents and businesses comply with the orders.
Residents across the state are advised to stay-at-home and only to go out for essential activities. Butte police will be enforcing this but Sheriff Ed Lester says he doesn't anticipate many problems.
While police are out on patrol, if they see a business that's not essential open, they will intervene and ask them to close. Sheriff Lester adds they won't be stopping people unless they're out at a nonessential time and in a place that's not essential to be in at that time.
Sheriff Lester adds, his department has been talking with other departments across the state to ensure they're all on the same page. However, he adds enforcing the stay-at-home order may be different in rural and metropolitan areas.
All Butte police officers are equipped with personal protective equipment and Sheriff Lester says they're all prepared to help and protect themselves during an emergency.
Sheriff Lester adds he does not anticipate many problems during the stay at home order, but if anyone is in trouble or having issues, they're encouraged to call police. All Butte police officers, dispatchers and detention officers are trained in crisis management.
"We understand that people have things that they need to do, and we understand they're getting stressed but I'm optimistic people will do a good job staying isolated, most people realize isolation is the best way of getting this thing under control," said Lester.
Butte police are working closely with other organizations in the community like the fire department, the health department and the chief executive’s office in Butte. Sheriff Lester adds it's a team effort to ensure the community's safety during the outbreak.