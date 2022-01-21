BUTTE, Mont. - A jury duty scam is making its way around Butte.
Sheriff Ed Lester says Butte police have been receiving reports of the scam.
As a part of the scam, a person says they are with the police or court staff, and tells the victim they have missed jury duty and owe a fine.
The victim is then asked to buy gift cards to pay the fine.
This is not the first time this scam has happened, and Sheriff Lester says neither the police or courts would contact someone in this way.
If you are contacted by the scammer, you are told to not give any information and to end the call.
Anyone who receives one of these calls can contact the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120.
