BUTTE-The Fourth of July is just around the corner and for Butte, this weekend is one of the busiest of the year.
Although the annual parade has been canceled, the city is still gearing up for a celebration and Butte police say they've already seen an increase in firework complaints.
The big holiday is less than a week away and firework sales are now on the rise in Butte.
From firecrackers to artillery shells, Ginny Mullaney the owner of Jerry's Firework Stand says they have just about everything. The shop has been a staple on Montana Street since 1947 and Mullaney says this has been one of their busiest years.
"I think with Covid-19 going on a lot of people they're dying for something to do and so they're buying fireworks," said Mullaney.
With the increase in sales, she wants to remind residents to use safety precautions and even remember Butte's furriest residents when lighting off fireworks.
Firework stands aren't the only ones keeping busy, Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says his officers have been responding to numerous complaints every night.
"Every year when the fireworks go on sale, we start getting complaints so what we ask is the neighbors are considerate of each other, if they ask you to stop it's probably time to stop," said Sheriff Lester.
Residents are allowed to light off fireworks from June 24 to July 5 in Butte. Sheriff Lester says he wants to stress safety and consideration to residents this week and weekend.
He adds with the increased call volume anticipated this coming week, Sheriff Lester says his officers will be out in full force.
Town Pumps annual firework display will still be happening on the 3rd of July and the fireworks will kick off at about 10:30 p.m. that night from the Big M in Uptown.